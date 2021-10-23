Jefferies Group LLC Acquires 65,562 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2,309.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,401 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 65,562 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Visa by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in Visa by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on V shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Compass Point increased their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.71.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,671 shares of company stock worth $12,623,562 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $231.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.71, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $228.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

