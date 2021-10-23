Jefferies Group LLC Has $12.72 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 403.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,696 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 492,449.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 2,038,741 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $4,445,652,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 277.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 615,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,118,539,000 after buying an additional 452,800 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,640,401,000 after buying an additional 338,793 shares during the period. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,390,713. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,100.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.23.

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $99.46 on Friday, hitting $3,335.55. 3,133,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,401,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,353.97 and its 200 day moving average is $3,379.54. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

