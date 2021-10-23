Jefferies Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 292,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,956,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bentley Systems by 16,780.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,816,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,454,000 after acquiring an additional 11,746,202 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Bentley Systems by 18.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,589,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,415 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bentley Systems by 2,253.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,146,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927,511 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Bentley Systems during the second quarter valued at $161,985,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Bentley Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,948,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,193,000 after acquiring an additional 33,301 shares during the last quarter. 32.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

In other Bentley Systems news, CTO Keith A. Bentley sold 85,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total transaction of $5,102,466.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,736,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,823,484.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Raymond B. Bentley sold 118,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $7,130,712.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 336,340 shares of company stock valued at $20,381,284. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

BSY stock opened at $59.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.39. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a one year low of $31.14 and a one year high of $71.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $222.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.45 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 74.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BSY. Griffin Securities began coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.58.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

Read More: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.