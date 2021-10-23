Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) PT Set at €32.50 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($38.24) price objective on Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

JEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jenoptik presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €33.14 ($38.99).

Shares of Jenoptik stock opened at €32.08 ($37.74) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €30.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is €26.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a PE ratio of 26.82. Jenoptik has a 1-year low of €19.72 ($23.20) and a 1-year high of €32.46 ($38.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

