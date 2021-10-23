JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Trading Up 5.9%

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)’s stock price was up 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $58.43 and last traded at $57.89. Approximately 14,080 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,284,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.68.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JKS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JinkoSolar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.84.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $1.12. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JKS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 163.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,058,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,394 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,633 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,226,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,734,000 after purchasing an additional 52,417 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,193,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,838,000 after purchasing an additional 248,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,113,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,368,000 after purchasing an additional 173,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

About JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.