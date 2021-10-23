JMP Securities Begins Coverage on Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR)

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vor Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Shares of Vor Biopharma stock opened at $16.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $619.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.31. Vor Biopharma has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $63.62.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50). Sell-side analysts forecast that Vor Biopharma will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,597,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,098,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma in the second quarter worth $342,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 19.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 201,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 32,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 16.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

