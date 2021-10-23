John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Insider David Kemp Purchases 64 Shares of Stock

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) insider David Kemp purchased 64 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 236 ($3.08) per share, for a total transaction of £151.04 ($197.33).

David Kemp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get John Wood Group alerts:

On Thursday, September 16th, David Kemp purchased 1,859 shares of John Wood Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.81) per share, for a total transaction of £3,996.85 ($5,221.91).

WG opened at GBX 230.20 ($3.01) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87. John Wood Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 197.45 ($2.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 367.20 ($4.80). The company has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion and a PE ratio of -9.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 230.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 240.45.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 323.83 ($4.23).

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.