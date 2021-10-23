Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Plans $1.06 Quarterly Dividend

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 1.06 per share on Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.

Johnson & Johnson has increased its dividend by 19.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 59 consecutive years. Johnson & Johnson has a payout ratio of 43.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Johnson & Johnson to earn $10.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.2%.

Shares of JNJ opened at $163.72 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

