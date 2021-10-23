JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $7.55 Million Stock Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,906 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.14% of BWX Technologies worth $7,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $465,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $56,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $289,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,022.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,600 shares of company stock valued at $434,399 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BWXT opened at $58.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.20 and a 200 day moving average of $59.99. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.31 and a 12 month high of $68.68.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.65 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.51%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 27.72%.

BWXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.67.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

