JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Electrocomponents (OTCMKTS:EENEF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Electrocomponents (OTCMKTS:EENEF) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Electrocomponents from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get Electrocomponents alerts:

EENEF opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.29 and a 200-day moving average of $14.13. Electrocomponents has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39.

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Electrocomponents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrocomponents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.