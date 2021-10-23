JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 35,187 Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,187 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.53% of Columbus McKinnon worth $7,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 25.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 268,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,972,000 after purchasing an additional 54,164 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 548,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,447,000 after acquiring an additional 113,812 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,105,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,557,000 after acquiring an additional 171,265 shares in the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMCO. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet cut Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Columbus McKinnon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Shares of CMCO opened at $49.38 on Friday. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.14 and a 12 month high of $57.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 224.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $213.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.69%.

In related news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 32,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total value of $1,499,993.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 49,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,921.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

