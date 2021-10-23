JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 665,327 Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 559,322 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 665,327 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $7,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 315.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Tutor Perini during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 8.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 49,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 26.9% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 15,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $677,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $2,055,500 in the last quarter. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tutor Perini stock opened at $13.77 on Friday. Tutor Perini Co. has a one year low of $12.08 and a one year high of $20.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.26 million, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.39.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.2969 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Tutor Perini Profile

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

