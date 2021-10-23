JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 76,080 Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 421,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 76,080 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $7,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $701,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 403.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 71,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 57,258 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in KAR Auction Services in the second quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 37.7% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

Shares of KAR Auction Services stock opened at $14.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $20.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.75 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 4.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

KAR Auction Services Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR).

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.