Jump Financial LLC Buys Shares of 12,616 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 196.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 51.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $506,057.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TEVA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $10.13 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of -2.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.44.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

