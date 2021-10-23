Jump Financial LLC Has $117,000 Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Jump Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,708 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 154.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 207,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 126,175 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 557.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,508,000 after purchasing an additional 41,628 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 690,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 55,173 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,938,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,434,000 after purchasing an additional 709,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barr E S & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 1,532,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,333,000 after purchasing an additional 12,252 shares in the last quarter. 13.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SIRI opened at $6.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.26. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $8.14. The company has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.40, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 62.88% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on SIRI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised Sirius XM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.33.

In other Sirius XM news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $1,422,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

