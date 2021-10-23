Jump Financial LLC Invests $137,000 in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 43,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,566,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,639,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,498,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at about $643,000. 38.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI alerts:

NYSE:IPOF opened at $10.23 on Friday. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $17.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.17.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.