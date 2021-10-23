Jump Financial LLC Invests $146,000 in Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Immatics in the first quarter worth approximately $354,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immatics by 434.6% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 80,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 65,191 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Immatics during the second quarter valued at approximately $347,000. DSAM Partners London Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Immatics by 104.7% during the first quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd now owns 152,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 78,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Immatics by 611.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 20,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMTX stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. Immatics has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $18.42. The stock has a market cap of $817.82 million and a P/E ratio of -7.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.34.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Immatics will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

IMTX has been the subject of several research reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Immatics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

