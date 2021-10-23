Jump Financial LLC Invests $86,000 in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Ardelyx by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Ardelyx by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Ardelyx by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 7,416 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ardelyx by 491.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 8,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Ardelyx by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 9,030 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARDX opened at $1.14 on Friday. Ardelyx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $2.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $117.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 99.11% and a negative net margin of 1,009.33%. The business had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARDX. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Ardelyx from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush lowered Ardelyx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.46.

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

