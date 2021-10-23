Jump Financial LLC Makes New $93,000 Investment in Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Immutep during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,140,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Immutep by 948.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,077,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 974,911 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immutep by 3,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 525,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 510,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Immutep during the 1st quarter valued at about $698,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immutep by 1,145.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 194,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IMMP shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Immutep in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.30 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Immutep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

NASDAQ IMMP opened at $4.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.87. Immutep Limited has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $7.95.

Immutep Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its product is IMP321, which involves in clinical development for the treatment of breast cancer and melanoma. The company was founded on May 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

