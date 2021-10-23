Jump Financial LLC Takes $105,000 Position in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 28,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 5.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,852,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,180,000 after acquiring an additional 247,320 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Target Hospitality by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 346,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Target Hospitality in the first quarter worth $830,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Target Hospitality by 6.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 240,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Target Hospitality by 62.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 58,433 shares during the period. 19.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TH opened at $3.68 on Friday. Target Hospitality Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $4.70. The firm has a market cap of $374.73 million, a PE ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average of $3.53.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $74.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.03 million. Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 32.83%. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Hospitality Corp. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky bought 97,143 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $329,314.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew P. Studdert bought 10,000 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.48 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 197,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,759.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 69.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on TH. Zacks Investment Research raised Target Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Target Hospitality in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target Hospitality currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.15.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

