JUST (JST) Trading 6.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. One JUST coin can now be bought for about $0.0816 or 0.00000133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JUST has a market cap of $184.33 million and approximately $564.89 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, JUST has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get JUST alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00070730 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00073562 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.34 or 0.00105116 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,243.64 or 1.00051114 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,082.32 or 0.06669109 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00021846 BTC.

JUST Coin Profile

JUST was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official website is just.network/# . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JUST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.