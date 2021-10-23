Karen Anderson Sells 281,916 Shares of Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU) Stock

Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU) insider Karen Anderson sold 281,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 62 ($0.81), for a total transaction of £174,787.92 ($228,361.54).

Shares of LON VTU opened at GBX 61.80 ($0.81) on Friday. Vertu Motors plc has a 12-month low of GBX 26 ($0.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 66 ($0.86). The company has a market capitalization of £226.92 million and a PE ratio of 4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.83, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 52.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 47.13.

Get Vertu Motors alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a GBX 0.65 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.18) target price on shares of Vertu Motors in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

About Vertu Motors

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, and used vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates a chain of franchised dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Macklin Motors, Farnell, and Vertu Motors.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertu Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertu Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.