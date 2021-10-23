Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Karooooo Ltd. is a provider in the telematics industry which offers real-time mobility data analytics solutions for smart transportation. Karooooo Ltd. is headquartered in Singapore. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. William Blair set a $35.13 price objective on Karooooo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Karooooo from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.83.

KARO stock opened at $34.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $728.30 million and a PE ratio of 33.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.18 and a 200-day moving average of $34.99. Karooooo has a 12-month low of $28.03 and a 12-month high of $42.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 150.0% in the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 111,071 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Karooooo in the second quarter worth $25,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Karooooo in the second quarter worth $917,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Karooooo in the second quarter worth $1,270,000. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Karooooo in the second quarter worth $221,000. 3.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karooooo Company Profile

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

