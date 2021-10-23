Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 653,488 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 30,234 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.81% of Kearny Financial worth $7,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNY. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 46.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 553,343 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,684,000 after purchasing an additional 176,592 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the second quarter worth about $1,785,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Kearny Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,713,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Kearny Financial by 33.7% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 433,802 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after acquiring an additional 109,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Kearny Financial by 22.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 597,404 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after acquiring an additional 107,765 shares in the last quarter. 61.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KRNY stock opened at $13.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.74 and a 200 day moving average of $12.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.77. Kearny Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $13.77.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $52.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.50 million. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 23.91%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

Kearny Financial Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

