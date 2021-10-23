Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Analysts expect Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) to post $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kemper’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Kemper posted earnings per share of $1.36 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Kemper will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($2.78). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 5.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on KMPR. TheStreet cut Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of KMPR stock opened at $68.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.75. Kemper has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $83.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Kemper’s payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

In other Kemper news, Director George N. Cochran purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.17 per share, with a total value of $99,255.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart B. Parker purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $1,540,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,504.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,095. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Kemper by 5.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 92,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Kemper by 24.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 10,136 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kemper by 29.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 19,707 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kemper in the second quarter worth about $464,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kemper during the 2nd quarter worth about $548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

