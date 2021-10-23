KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) to post sales of $2.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for KemPharm’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.10 million to $2.20 million. KemPharm reported sales of $1.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KemPharm will report full year sales of $28.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.44 million to $28.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $31.75 million, with estimates ranging from $21.06 million to $42.45 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for KemPharm.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.63). KemPharm had a negative net margin of 42.12% and a positive return on equity of 22.87%. The company had revenue of $11.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

NASDAQ:KMPH opened at $10.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 3.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.32. KemPharm has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $22.08.

In related news, CEO Travis C. Mickle bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.92 per share, for a total transaction of $44,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,271 shares in the company, valued at $305,697.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 6,380 shares of company stock valued at $56,744 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMPH. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KemPharm by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,401 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the period. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KemPharm in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,132,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KemPharm during the first quarter worth approximately $1,637,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of KemPharm during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KemPharm during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 21.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KemPharm

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

