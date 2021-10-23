Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) a €164.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €164.00 ($192.94) price target on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DB1. Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €178.00 ($209.41) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Börse has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €158.23 ($186.15).

ETR:DB1 opened at €145.80 ($171.53) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.32, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01. Deutsche Börse has a 52-week low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a 52-week high of €152.65 ($179.59). The firm has a market cap of $26.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is €145.34 and its 200 day moving average is €143.38.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

