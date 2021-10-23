Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Stock Position Raised by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 31,025 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 9,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at $968,000. 46.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $34.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $37.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 13.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Justin Whitmore bought 1,025 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $35,198.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,349,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.