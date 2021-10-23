KeyCorp Comments on SM Energy’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for SM Energy in a research report issued on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.10. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.37 EPS.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $563.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.12 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 45.85%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SM. TheStreet upgraded SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $30.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 6.17. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $32.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently -8.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 77.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the third quarter worth $6,281,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 35.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 86,722 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 22,828 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 43.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,668 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.