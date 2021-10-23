KeyCorp Increases The Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target to $69.00

The Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Southern’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.89 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.11 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SO. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Southern from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.31.

Shares of The Southern stock opened at $62.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.02. The Southern has a 12-month low of $56.69 and a 12-month high of $67.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $66.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The Southern will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $167,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,976,683.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,747 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,659 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,056,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 444,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,921,000 after acquiring an additional 20,041 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $1,132,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,405,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,518,000 after acquiring an additional 516,261 shares during the period. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares during the period. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

