KeyCorp Raises Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target to $26.00

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

VNOM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $23.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.70 and a beta of 2.80. Viper Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $25.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.83 million. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 7.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 249.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 471.43%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 2.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 7.9% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 17,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 162,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 6.5% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 37,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. 30.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

