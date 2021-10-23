KeyCorp Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note issued on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s FY2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

CDEV has been the subject of a number of other reports. MKM Partners raised Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet raised Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.04.

NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $7.20 on Thursday. Centennial Resource Development has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $7.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 6.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.47.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.16). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $232.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.91 million.

In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 9,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $63,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $456,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,356 shares of company stock worth $1,053,857 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 138,857 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter valued at $630,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,762,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after purchasing an additional 34,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 455,885 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 15,907 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

