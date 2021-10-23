Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:KVSB)

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 2,841 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 324% compared to the typical volume of 670 call options.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. III Capital Management purchased a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KVSB opened at $10.05 on Friday. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $11.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.18.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

