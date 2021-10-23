Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 6,304 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 146,349 shares.The stock last traded at $9.79 and had previously closed at $9.81.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. III Capital Management acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Taal Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

