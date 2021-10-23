Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) PT Raised to $16.00

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kimbell Royalty Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.50.

NYSE KRP opened at $15.29 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.47 million, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.88.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 86.40%. The business had revenue of $25.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 96.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 173,984 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,531 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 143,051 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,988 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 19,663 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,430,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 106,550 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.02% of the company’s stock.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

