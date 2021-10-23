Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) Price Target Increased to C$55.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$50.00 to C$55.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$77.50 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold to a hold rating and set a C$50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and set a C$50.00 price objective (down from C$51.00) on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$65.14.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$52.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$50.43. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12-month low of C$40.07 and a 12-month high of C$65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of C$14.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.70.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$814.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$825.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 4.2655667 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is currently 17.95%.

In related news, insider Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$49.82 per share, with a total value of C$2,491,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,455,000. Insiders have bought a total of 450,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,337,420 over the last three months.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.