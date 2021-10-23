KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $79.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.42% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “KKR & Co. Inc. operates as an investment firm. The Company manages investments such as private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit strategies and hedge funds. KKR & Co. Inc., formerly known as KKR & Co. L.P., is based in New York. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on KKR. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.20.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $73.54 on Thursday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.65 and a fifty-two week high of $73.82. The stock has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 54.36%. The business had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KKR. Capital International Investors grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,256,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,233,779,000 after buying an additional 2,574,446 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $81,836,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,234,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $665,510,000 after buying an additional 1,369,661 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,671,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $453,905,000 after buying an additional 1,325,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,371,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $318,179,000 after buying an additional 1,176,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

