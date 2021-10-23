Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) PT Raised to $59.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $51.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KNX. Cowen raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.27.

NYSE:KNX opened at $56.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $37.07 and a 12 month high of $57.17. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.04.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.23. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $245,895.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,164.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $113,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $84,879.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,100 shares of company stock worth $5,810,419 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.4% during the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 171,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 908.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 542,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,735,000 after purchasing an additional 488,480 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 7.5% during the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 26,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

