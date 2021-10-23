Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.60.

A number of research firms recently commented on GUD. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Knight Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a C$6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.50 target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.50 target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Get Knight Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of TSE GUD traded down C$0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$5.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,311. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.31. Knight Therapeutics has a one year low of C$4.88 and a one year high of C$5.86. The company has a market cap of C$643.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44.

In other news, Director Jonathan Ross Goodman purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 609,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,285,140.32. Insiders have bought 22,900 shares of company stock worth $123,188 in the last 90 days.

About Knight Therapeutics

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.