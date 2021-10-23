KoHo Chain One Day Volume Hits $1,767.00 (KHC)

KoHo Chain (CURRENCY:KHC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. In the last week, KoHo Chain has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. KoHo Chain has a total market capitalization of $326,045.44 and approximately $1,767.00 worth of KoHo Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KoHo Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0244 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KoHo Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00071182 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.11 or 0.00073948 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.45 or 0.00105655 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,029.30 or 1.00042052 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,066.49 or 0.06665986 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00021773 BTC.

About KoHo Chain

KoHo Chain’s total supply is 42,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,360,000 coins. KoHo Chain’s official Twitter account is @ChainKoho

Buying and Selling KoHo Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KoHo Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KoHo Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KoHo Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KoHo Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KoHo Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.