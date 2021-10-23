KOK Price Tops $2.83 on Exchanges (KOK)

KOK (CURRENCY:KOK) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. KOK has a total market cap of $304.16 million and approximately $5.61 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK coin can now be bought for about $2.83 or 0.00004650 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, KOK has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a coin. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,333,422 coins. KOK’s official Twitter account is @KOKPLAYofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK PLAY is a decentralized digital content platform that was created through the combination of AI, big data, and the blockchain technology, which is currently in the spotlight. To solve the problem of the monopolization of the existing global platforms, it was developed to realize three values: 'Fair, Share, and Enabler.' KOK PLAY is a platform that allows all creators to fairly exploit the assets of the platform(Fair), share values, vision, and fair returns accordingly(Share), and ensures the creator’s freedom to create (Enabler). “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

