Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,775,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,341 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.02% of Kontoor Brands worth $325,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,149,000 after buying an additional 87,236 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KTB opened at $51.87 on Friday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.87 and a 52 week high of $69.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $490.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.10 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 257.55% and a net margin of 8.04%. Research analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KTB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.57.

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

