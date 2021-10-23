Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Kronos Bio were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Kronos Bio by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 78.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 15.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 148.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. 68.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KRON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kronos Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen assumed coverage on Kronos Bio in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Shares of NASDAQ KRON opened at $16.64 on Friday. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.86 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.95. The stock has a market cap of $936.07 million and a P/E ratio of -2.03.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.09. Equities analysts predict that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 9,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $201,330.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,549 shares in the company, valued at $2,312,578.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 27,567 shares of company stock valued at $581,756 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Bio Company Profile

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

