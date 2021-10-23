Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KHNGY. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kuehne + Nagel International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

KHNGY opened at $64.46 on Thursday. Kuehne + Nagel International has a twelve month low of $39.51 and a twelve month high of $78.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.18.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Freight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. The Sea Freight segment offers services through partnerships with carriers, as well as visibility and monitoring of freight movements via KN Login.

