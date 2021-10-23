Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Lowered to $597.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $600.00 to $597.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.23% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lam Research’s Q2 2022 earnings at $8.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $8.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $9.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $35.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $8.80 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $9.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $9.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $10.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $37.77 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on LRCX. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $684.42.

LRCX opened at $556.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $585.93 and its 200 day moving average is $614.58. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $333.31 and a fifty-two week high of $673.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

