Lamden Reaches Market Cap of $13.65 Million (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. One Lamden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0960 or 0.00000157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lamden has traded up 45.2% against the U.S. dollar. Lamden has a total market cap of $13.65 million and approximately $513,449.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00007725 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003437 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003655 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000155 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lamden

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

