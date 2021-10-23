Lancashire (LON:LRE) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 871 to GBX 787. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Lancashire traded as low as GBX 524.26 ($6.85) and last traded at GBX 524.26 ($6.85), with a volume of 112659 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 554 ($7.24).

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LRE. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 915 ($11.95) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 613 ($8.01) to GBX 662 ($8.65) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.47) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lancashire has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 810.67 ($10.59).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 615.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 638.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95. The company has a market cap of £1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 0.56%. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.70%.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

