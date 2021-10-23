Land Securities Group’s (LAND) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 825 ($10.78) target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Land Securities Group to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 755 ($9.86) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 755 ($9.86) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 772.50 ($10.09).

Shares of LAND stock opened at GBX 680.40 ($8.89) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.75, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of £5.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 707.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 706.67. Land Securities Group has a 52 week low of GBX 496.25 ($6.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 755.60 ($9.87).

In related news, insider Madeleine Cosgrave acquired 5,652 shares of Land Securities Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 708 ($9.25) per share, with a total value of £40,016.16 ($52,281.37). Also, insider Colette O’Shea sold 29,598 shares of Land Securities Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 694 ($9.07), for a total transaction of £205,410.12 ($268,369.64).

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

