Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,032 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.27% of Laredo Petroleum worth $33,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $332,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,919,000 after acquiring an additional 14,771 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. 55.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LPI stock opened at $79.88 on Friday. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $99.26. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 4.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.87.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($1.13). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 67.47% and a negative return on equity of 499.97%. The firm had revenue of $294.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.16 million. Analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,228,797.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

