Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $10.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Latch Inc. is a maker of the full-building enterprise software-as-a-service platform LatchOS. Latch Inc., formerly known as TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

LTCH has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an underperform rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Latch from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.43 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.57.

LTCH opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. Latch has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.93.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $9.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 million. Analysts expect that Latch will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Latch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $908,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in Latch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,135,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Latch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,048,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Latch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,291,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Latch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,244,000. 33.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Latch Company Profile

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

